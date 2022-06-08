Advertisement

Arrest made in Morgantown student apartment shooting

Levi H. Kelly
Levi H. Kelly(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An arrest has been made in a shooting from April 24th at a student apartment complex in Morgantown.

Levi H. Kelly, 21, of Morgantown, was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to the shooting that occurred at Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly has been arrested for attempted murder, use of a firearm during a felony and 16 counts of wanton endangerment for each round fired.

Two people were injured in the early morning hours of April 24th.

Kelly has been arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and bond has been set at $250,000.

Kelly is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

CLICK HERE for prior coverage.

