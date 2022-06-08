Advertisement

Bill cracking down on fentanyl traffickers to soon go into effect

(KCKPD)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill Gov. Justice signed in April is set to go into effect this Friday, June 10.

The bill, also known as the Fentanyl Bill, cracks down on traffickers of fentanyl and other deadly drugs by increasing penalties for those distributing and transporting fentanyl in West Virginia.

The bill also makes it crime to involve a person under the age of 18 in distributing any controlled substance.

Fentanyl, which is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and lethal in extremely small doses, has become a devastating and expansive problem in West Virginia, affecting people and families from all walks of life.

“What we’re basically doing is putting a line in the sand and saying, ‘If you bring fentanyl into West Virginia, it’s going to be tough, tough sledding for you,’” Gov. Justice said. “The penalties and the jail time is going to be astronomically different than it has been, and I couldn’t be happier, because the situation with fentanyl being brought into our state and killing our people, especially our kids, it’s tragic beyond belief.”

