Black Bears fall to Frederick in home opener

By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears are still searching for a win within the 2022 season after dropping the home opener to the Frederick Keys, 15-7.

The Bears got out to a strong start, batting in three runs in the second inning to lead the contest. The Keys followed up with two runs in the third, then broke away from there.

The Keys scored six runs in the fourth inning, then seven more across the fifth, seventh and ninth innings.

Two more games remain between the two teams, with Wednesday’s first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

