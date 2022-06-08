Advertisement

Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion

Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the...
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool.

According to a Wood County Dispatcher, the mishap caused an explosion by the pool.

St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Waverly and Vienna Fire Departments both responded to the scene as well.

WTAP will provide more information as it becomes available.

