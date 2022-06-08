Class AA all-state softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sixteen local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

IF - Sara Simon, Philip Barbour (Sr.)

Second Team

Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd (Sr.)

Delaney Haller, Lincoln (Jr., captain)

Emma Kyle, Liberty (Sr.)

Frederique Maloley, Grafton (Sr.)

Honorable Mention

Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Emmalee Jarvis, Braxton County; Charlee Johnson, Liberty; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour; Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Blair Nuzum, East Fairmont; Emily Robey, Lincoln; Alexis Williams, Lincoln

