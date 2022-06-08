Advertisement

Class A all-state softball teams announced

Twelve local athletes named to first and second teams, honorable mention
Doddridge County softball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twelve local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

IF – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, Jr.

IF – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer, Sr.

Second Team

C – Jayci Gray, Ritchie County, Sr.

OF – Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Karlie Fenstermacher, South Harrison; Kenna Curran, Doddridge County; Makenna Post, South Harrison; Olivia See, Doddridge County; Abby Kelley, Doddridge County; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Cheyenne Gooden, Tucker County; Lainey Statler, Clay-Battelle

