Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of fallen deputy Tom Baker say he’ll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.

WSAZ had the opportunity to correspond with Deputy Baker’s wife, who told us Baker was a ‘great officer and treated everyone the same’, but what she wants her husband to be remembered for most is his ‘huge smile and contagious laughter.’

Deputy Baker’s obituary says he took a break from law enforcement for seven years, but Jamie told us Tom was never truly happy doing anything other than law enforcement.

“He had it in his blood and could not get it out of his system,” said Jamie Baker. “We prayed about him going back and we were in agreement that this was his calling.”

Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. (Jamie Baker)

Jamie called Tom her best friend and said their marriage was one people dream about.

“He was my best friend and partner. We made a great team. A true gentleman. He made me laugh and smile. He was what I had always wanted in a husband. We did everything together and loved spending every minute we could with each other. He got me a blanket for Christmas that says it best… “To my Wife never forget that I love you. I wish I could turn back the clock so I would find you sooner and love you longer. I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes only to realize how special you are to me. I may not be your first date your first kiss your first love, but I want to be your last everything. I didn’t give you the gift of life, but life gave me the gift of you”. That sums up our relationship. He was the only one I wanted by my side.”

Jamie thanked the community for its amazing support.

“It truly means so much to all of us,” said Jamie.

Deputy Baker’s obituary says he had two children and two stepchildren, who were the light of his life.

Jamie told us Baker was very proud of his children.

“What I hope the kids remember about their dad is that he loved them all so much and was so proud of them,” said Jamie.

Deputy Tom Baker’s funeral will be held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center at 5 p.m.

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

Baker graduated from the West Virginia Police Training Class in 1997 and from Nicholas County High School in 1991.

He was also a deacon at Restoration Fellowship Church in Mt. Nebo.

Those close to Baker say he was strong in his Christian faith, and they’re finding solace knowing he was ready to go.

After the funeral service, he’ll be buried at Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Deputy Baker was killed in the line of duty Friday, June 3.

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death.

