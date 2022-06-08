Advertisement

Fairmont man sentenced to more than 8 years for federal drug charge

Kerm Leroy Jackson
Kerm Leroy Jackson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was sentenced to 97 months behind bars for a federal drug charge, officials said.

Kerm Leroy Jackson, 28 of Fairmont, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jackson, also known as “Woo,” pleaded guilty to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

