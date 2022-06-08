Fairmont State holds orientation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State held their annual orientation Wednesday morning.

Incoming freshmen visited the University to get a first look at their new home in the fall.

Students took a tour of campus, met with their classmates, and enrolled in classes.

“College is a really scary time especially just coming out of high school. It’s completely different from what you have done in high school. You might be uncomfortable and if it wasn’t for events like orientation you wouldn’t be able to find your footing on campus,” said Orientation Leader, Colton Daft.

The first day of classes will be on August 8th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.