Advertisement

Fairmont State holds orientation

Fairmont State held their annual orientation Wednesday morning.
Fairmont State held their annual orientation Wednesday morning.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State held their annual orientation Wednesday morning.

Incoming freshmen visited the University to get a first look at their new home in the fall.

Students took a tour of campus, met with their classmates, and enrolled in classes.

“College is a really scary time especially just coming out of high school. It’s completely different from what you have done in high school. You might be uncomfortable and if it wasn’t for events like orientation you wouldn’t be able to find your footing on campus,” said Orientation Leader, Colton Daft.

The first day of classes will be on August 8th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Levi H. Kelly
Arrest made in Morgantown student apartment shooting
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for June 8, 2022
Mon County Schools will be increasing their security this upcoming fall.
Mon County Schools to increase security
West Virginia law enforcement to receive specialized training
Bill cracking down on fentanyl traffickers to soon go into effect