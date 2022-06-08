Advertisement

Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a rip current.(Willowpix via canva)
By WALA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Officials in Alabama said a man has died after trying to save his son, who was struggling in the water.

WALA reports a 17-year-old was caught in a rip current on June 4 around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the teen was able to escape to safety, but his 49-year-old father drowned after rushing into the water to save him.

City officials said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
Levi H. Kelly
Arrest made in Morgantown student apartment shooting
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Summit of the Americas inaugural ceremony
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert