Florida teen runs a mile for fallen Nicholas County deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Florida teen Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile holding the the blue line flag Tuesday night for Nicholas County deputy Thomas Baker who lost his life in the line of duty Friday night.

He was joined by friends and officers from the local police department.

Cartledge runs a mile for every first responder killed in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately, tonight I am running for Deputy Thomas Walker Baker who ended his watch on June 3, 2022,” Cartledge said.

The flag carried by Cartledge during his run will be sent to Baker’s family along with a handwritten note.

