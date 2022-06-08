Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started with patchy fog this morning, which had the potential to affect your commute. By the afternoon, that fog burns away, leaving behind partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. After 6 PM, the nice weather ends, as a low-pressure system approaches. We start with pop-up showers in the mountains during the mid-evening. Then around 9 PM, a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in. Some will contain heavy rain, and we may even see gusty winds and hail, depending on how much instability there is. So the Storm Prediction Center has parts of NCWV under a Slight Risk. This means there is a chance of short-lived, scattered severe thunderstorms, capable of heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. So we are watching carefully. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads, and have plans in place in case something happens, like having your electronics charged. That rain is out of NCWV by 2 AM, dropping about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be rainy and warm. Tomorrow afternoon, barring a few sprinkles in the mountains, our region should be dry, with only cloudy skies and westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Even then, the clouds will break up in the evening. Temperatures will reach the low-70s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, tomorrow will be gray but otherwise nice. The calm weather will likely last until Friday evening, when a low-pressure system brings a few light rain showers in the area. These rain showers last into Saturday morning and afternoon, although not much is expected. This also keeps temperatures in the low-70s at the start of the weekend. Nicer weather comes along on Sunday, as a high-pressure system pushes in, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-70s. Higher temperatures are expected next week. In short, today will be warm, with potential for storms, tomorrow and Friday will be mostly quiet, and it’s not until next week that warmer weather is on the way.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with plenty of filtered sunshine during the afternoon. A few pop-up showers take place in the mountains during the early-evening hours, but the lowlands should stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s a seasonable, partly sunny afternoon. High: 82.

Tonight: After 9 PM, showers and even a few thunderstorms lift into our area. A line of showers and storms pushes in around midnight, lasting until 3 AM. After 3 AM, we’re left with cloudy skies. Some of the showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and other problems, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm but rainy, with storms at times. Low: 61.

Thursday: A few rain showers push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, below-average for early-June. Overall, once the rain leaves, expect a mild, partly sunny afternoon. High: 71.

Friday: Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 75.

