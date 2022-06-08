Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 8th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! A nice sunny and warm day today, but we’re expecting changes soon. Just to the west of us, plenty of Ohio is under a tornado watch. Storms are developing and they are moving towards us. They should be here anytime after 6 pm, and to say exactly who will see them, that’s a hard one. All of our is prime and has the ingredients to feed those storms once they get here, and these temperatures are in the upper 80s. The timeframe for these storms is from 6 pm to 11 pm tonight. After that, we are looking at showers into the morning, and then some fog. A nice day is in store for Thursday with the possibility of some light showers later in the afternoon. Then an even better day is expected for Friday. Friday night there will be clouds and rain moving in and that will stay with us till Saturday morning. But once those move-out, then the rest of the week is looking great. Temperatures from now till Sunday will be below average, but starting at the beginning of next week, they are on their way up again.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low: 60

Thursday: Morning clouds, then partly sunny: High 72

Friday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late: High 77

Saturday: Morning rain, then slowly clearing: High 75

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.