Margaret Ann “Marge” Cooper, 83 of Webster Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. She was born August 24, 1938 to the late Paul and Vivian Louise Ward Carson. She loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Cooper; son Paul “Big Ed” Cooper; brothers Kenneth, Jimmie, and Jackie Carson; and daughters Nellie Dorsey and Gladys Wright.

Marge is survived by her sister Nancy Anderson; sister-in-law Faith Carson of Winifrede, WV; grandchildren Kurtis Cooper of Morgantown, Mikel (Beverly) Cooper of Texas, and Kristin Cooper of Mason County; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and several other extended friends and family to mourn her passing.

Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Marmet Cemetery in Marmet.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Marge’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.