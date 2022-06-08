Mary “Skeet” Anderson, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 6, 1948, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Sliger) Murphy. Mary loved spending time with her family decorating for Christmas and enjoyed her Koi Pond and her old vehicles. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, James W. Anderson; her son, Kenny Anderson and his wife, Tracy; her daughters, Tammy Toothman and her husband, Virgil, and Rhonda Martin and her husband, Jesse; her grandchildren, Aaron VanGilder, Amanda VanGilder, Zachary Martin, Katelyn Frye, Kenny Anderson, Cassidy Rogers, Cheyenne Litchfield, and Cody Martin; and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Sliger; and her sister, Wilda “Sis” Porter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with her granddaughter, Pastor Cassidy Rogers and her husband, J.J. Rogers, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

