Mayor’s Homelessness and Addiction Task Force seeks help from the community

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The mayor’s Homelessness and Addiction Task Force held a public forum to discuss problems with homelessness and addiction in the city.

Chair of the task force Councilman Dave Parker explained they were reaching out to the community for help.

The force needed help monetarily and time oriented as they worked to create their first sober living space, which was a priority for them to achieve.

Parker said they need help to purchase their first sober living home that would meet the requirements to house several in need.

Parker explained they started a program called Peer Recovery Support Specialists.

To be a peer specialist, a person must be several years into their own recovery journey. This person would assist others that were in the early stages of recovery.

Parker said he thought this would create a support system that benefits both parties.

“The ability to understand what our folks are going through. They know how best to reach them very likely better than I would know how to do,” he added.

However, these peers would go through extensive training before becoming a support specialist.

The task force did a needs assessment that indicated a resource for those battling with addiction was vital.

At the moment they only had St. Joseph’s Hospital or the Hazel House of Hope in Morgantown for those struggling in the area. .

Parker said building these programs within the city would be a long process. However, any step forward was beneficial as long as they could be there for those in need.

“Right now, right here today. How do we all together make the best decision? One decision at a time that we can make that may save a life,” he explained.

