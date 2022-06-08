Mon County Schools to increase security

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County Schools will be increasing their security this upcoming fall.

All 3 high schools will be using weapon detectors at each of their main entrances. They’re similar to ones used in stadiums.

Superintendent Eddie Campbell trusts their efficacy.

“What we really like about the product is this will allow us to bring in a large number of students in a short period of time. We have two really big high schools and one of the issues with just a regular metal detector is that it really slows down the entrance of getting into school,” said Superintendent, Eddie Campbell.

In the future, they hope to install weapons detectors in elementary and middle schools.

