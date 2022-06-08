Morgantown’s Goins hoping for continued impact at Cal U

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - His high school career couldn’t have ended any better, and now Jalen Goins is taking it to the next level.

Goins signed to head up the road to California University of Pennsylvania where he’ll join the Vulcan men’s basketball program and reunite with his older brother, Seth.

The Mohigans won the 2022 Class AAAA state title, a fight to the buzzer with Parkersburg South. For Goins, it was an experience like no other - and he was happy to be on the winning end.

“It was an amazing way to go out with a great group of guys who I wouldn’t be here today without,” Goins said. “Ultimately I just wanted to keep playing and it’s just an added bonus that we got to win it all.”

Looking back on his four years, head coach Dave Tallman and all of Goins’ Mohigan teammates stand out in the development of his game.

“They mean everything. Everyone over there has had a big impact on my career and how I’ve improved as a player. I wouldn’t be here without any of them,” Goins said. “The way we finished was just amazing, so I honestly didn’t know if I wanted to continue my career.”

The opportunity to keep playing a sport he loves was too good to pass up.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.