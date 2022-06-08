Advertisement

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A proclamation was read at Deputy Baker’s visitation.

Family, friends, members of the community and law enforcement agencies from around the region have made their way to Nicholas County Wednesday to pay final respects to a fallen brother in blue.

Visitation services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker will begin at noon.

Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Law enforcement from all over the state and beyond are expected to attend.

Baker was shot and killed Friday, June 3 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded men inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held Wednesday

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of Deputy Tom Baker.

Details in Nicholas County deputy’s death

The second suspect, Richie Holcomb, 36, died in the shootout. Holcomb was convicted of a felony in Webster County Circuit Court in 2014.

Kelly and Holcomb were armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.

This article will be updated throughout the day. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

