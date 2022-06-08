Advertisement

Richard (Rich) Decker

Richard (Rich) Decker, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, June 06, 2022, at home, surrounded by his Wife and Children.  He was the son of John (Jack) Martin Decker and Eva May Conley Decker. Richard is survived by his loving Wife, Tammy Freeland Decker, and his Children, Jessica Pritt, Allison Decker, and Mitchell Decker, his Son-In-Law, Jack Pritt, and a Granddaughter, he adored Victoria Pritt. Also, his sisters, Claudette Smith, and Priscilla Rockafellow, his Brothers, Samuel Decker, Patrick, and John Decker, and many Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Bobby Decker, Ted Decker, and David Decker. Richard worked in the Cable TV/Phone business for over 20 years. First, as a contractor, then for AT & T. After retirement he had a handy man business. And loved spending time with his Wife, Kids, and Granddaughter. Friends may come to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating.

