South Harrison’s Richards leaves mark on and off the diamond

Signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball program
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison’s Dylan Richards was a part of history in his time with the Hawk baseball program.

In 2021, South Harrison posted its most wins in school history - breaking a record set in 2016 and 1993 - and won its first sectional title, earning a trip to the regional tournament.

School staff described Richards as “integral” to the baseball program, his success on and off the field “speak[ing] for itself.”

This past season, Richards posted a .422 batting average in 25 games, driving in 17 runs.

Richards joins a growing Battler baseball program and another Harrison County baseball standout in Robert C. Byrd’s Tanner Cook within the 2022 recruiting class.

