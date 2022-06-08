Advertisement

There’s no slowing down for Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb

Lamb already preparing for her senior season following major success
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Imagine loving a sports so much, you quit all the other ones you’ve played for years, “I was just trying to stay in shape for basketball, so I decided I’d try cross country because everyone said it was so much fun. I went to the first practice and fell in love with it. After that, I knew running was the sport for me so I just quit all of my other sports and I haven’t stopped running since,” said Lamb.

Not only did Lexi Lamb join the Cross Country and Track and Field teams during her high school career, she became the best in the state, winning the Class A individual and team title in 2021, and then bringing in four second place finishes, along with a runner-up team title at this past season’s track and field meet. That success, it wasn’t what Lamb expected when she started running.

“I did not think I was going to be good at all. I started out running super slow, but I just knew it was for me so I didn’t give up and that’s helped me get faster and better,” said Lamb.

Once she got going, she never wanted to stop, even at the hardest part of a race, “Even when my legs are tired I’m like, ‘oh, you’ve got to run faster! You’ve got to PR! You can’t let somebody catch you now,” said Lamb.

Aside from her own motivation, Lamb credits her coaches for the success she’s had, “Even when I get down on myself, they’re never disappointed in me. They always ask me to do my best and nothing more than that and they’re proud of me. Even if I were to get last place, they’d be proud of me.”

And of course, her team, “Part of it is the people. You make so many more friendships during track and cross country than in any other sports and people cheer you on a lot more it feels like.”

Lamb will be working all summer to do even bigger things in her senior year, including breaking 18 minutes in the 5k.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepzibah Water Rescue
Person who died in West Fork River identified
FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in Lewis County crash
1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
One dead following crash in Preston County
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Devin Ebanks
Devin Ebanks joins 2022 Best Virginia tournament team
Ben McDougal, Big 10 Pitcher of the Year
Big 10 All-Conference baseball teams announced
Warming Up with Doddridge County football
Warming Up with Doddridge County football
FAIRMONT STATE RUNNER UPS
Fairmont Senior falls to Logan in the Class AA State Title game