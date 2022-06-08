There’s no slowing down for Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Imagine loving a sports so much, you quit all the other ones you’ve played for years, “I was just trying to stay in shape for basketball, so I decided I’d try cross country because everyone said it was so much fun. I went to the first practice and fell in love with it. After that, I knew running was the sport for me so I just quit all of my other sports and I haven’t stopped running since,” said Lamb.

Not only did Lexi Lamb join the Cross Country and Track and Field teams during her high school career, she became the best in the state, winning the Class A individual and team title in 2021, and then bringing in four second place finishes, along with a runner-up team title at this past season’s track and field meet. That success, it wasn’t what Lamb expected when she started running.

“I did not think I was going to be good at all. I started out running super slow, but I just knew it was for me so I didn’t give up and that’s helped me get faster and better,” said Lamb.

Once she got going, she never wanted to stop, even at the hardest part of a race, “Even when my legs are tired I’m like, ‘oh, you’ve got to run faster! You’ve got to PR! You can’t let somebody catch you now,” said Lamb.

Aside from her own motivation, Lamb credits her coaches for the success she’s had, “Even when I get down on myself, they’re never disappointed in me. They always ask me to do my best and nothing more than that and they’re proud of me. Even if I were to get last place, they’d be proud of me.”

And of course, her team, “Part of it is the people. You make so many more friendships during track and cross country than in any other sports and people cheer you on a lot more it feels like.”

Lamb will be working all summer to do even bigger things in her senior year, including breaking 18 minutes in the 5k.

