West Virginia law enforcement to receive specialized training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A statewide training initiative designed to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement officers in safe interactions with individuals will launch on June 13.

The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the DHHR, WVU and the WVSP.

Intellectual or developmental disabilities are characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability characterized by varying degrees of impairment related to atypical behaviors and patterns of interest, social interactions and communication.

The training seeks to reduce negative interactions and adverse outcomes by increasing awareness of intellectual or developmental disabilities with a focus of the autism spectrum disorder.

The four-hour training will be held statewide and is available at no cost to all current active-duty law enforcement officers.

The following locations and dates are where the trainings will take place at.

Marion County: June 14 and 15

Berkeley County: June 13, 14, 15, and 16

Kanawha County: June 21, 22, 23, and 24

