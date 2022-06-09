Black Bears earn first win with fourth-inning surge, down Keys in five

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears came into their second game of the midweek series with the Frederick Keys still looking for a win. They’d get one in just five innings.

Scoreless through the third, a strong bottom of the fourth pushed the Bears in front 3-0, a score that’d hold after the top of the fifth due to weather.

The Keys return to Morgantown for the final game of the series Thursday at 6:35 p.m., the Bears now looking for their first series win of the year.

