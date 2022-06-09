Bridgeport Police seeking help to identify man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Zorick with the Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man pictured in connection with a leaving the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department, the incident occurred in the UHC Spine Center parking lot.

He was witnessed driving a silver GMC Sierra, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zorick at 304-848-6108.

Additional photos from the Bridgeport Police Department are below.

