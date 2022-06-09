Crews respond to structure fire at Blacksville mine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at the Blacksville Number 2 mine in Monongalia County.

The initial call for the structure fire came in around 6:15 a.m., according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Units arrived on scene and said they had a working fire with a large fuel cell containing diesel fuel in the structure, according to a Facebook post by the Hundred Volunteer Fire Department.

The post said crews remained on scene for about two and a half hours before returning to service.

The scene had been cleared, but officials said crews were recently dispatched back to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after the fire started to rekindle.

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Hundred Fire Department (Facebook: Hundred Volunteer Fire Department)

Unites on scene consisted of Wadestown Fire, Blacksville Fire, Wayne Township Fire, Cassville Fire, Mon County Tanker 172, Grant Town Fire, Fairview Fire, Hundred Fire, Mon County EMS, Mon County Hazmat and Mon County OEM.

