Dates for North View bridge closure announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month.

Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens.

The recommended alternate route from the City of Clarksburg Facebook page is using North Ohio Avenue to North Florence Street to East Pike Street to Joyce Street to Rt. 50 eastbound.

However, there will be times when Rt. 50 will be closed to traffic during demolition and construction. Rt. 50 closures will be confined to the weekend between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

When Rt. 50 is closed, Ohio Avenue will be the only way in and out of North View.

The Sycamore Street exit will remain open to allow access to Sycamore but no access to North 13th Street will be available.

Entrance into North View will be available from Rt. 50 westbound only.

The project is expected to cause major traffic flow disruption in and out of North View.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.