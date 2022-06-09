Advertisement

Dates for North View bridge closure announced

(DJ Jones)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month.

Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens.

The recommended alternate route from the City of Clarksburg Facebook page is using North Ohio Avenue to North Florence Street to East Pike Street to Joyce Street to Rt. 50 eastbound.

However, there will be times when Rt. 50 will be closed to traffic during demolition and construction. Rt. 50 closures will be confined to the weekend between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

When Rt. 50 is closed, Ohio Avenue will be the only way in and out of North View.

The Sycamore Street exit will remain open to allow access to Sycamore but no access to North 13th Street will be available.

Entrance into North View will be available from Rt. 50 westbound only.

The project is expected to cause major traffic flow disruption in and out of North View.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
Levi H. Kelly
Arrest made in Morgantown student apartment shooting
First responders are on the scene of a reported structure collapse in Stonewood.
Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Strong thunderstorms bring hail, high winds to NCWV
Strong thunderstorms bring hail, high winds, power outages to NCWV
Strong thunderstorms bring hail, high winds to NCWV
Officer Zorick with the Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the...
Bridgeport Police seeking help to identify man
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at the Blacksville Number 2...
Crews respond to structure fire at Blacksville mine