Kayla Smith’s Thursday Morning Forecast | June 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! Last night saw some very intense storms moving through our area, resulting in downed tree limbs, power lines, and hail as large as 2 inches in diameter. A funnel cloud was reported by EMS near Masontown, but as of right now no tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down anywhere in our area. That could change after the National Weather Service does damage reports today. Regardless, we may see just a few light, scattered rain showers through this morning as that system bearing last night’s storms pulls away to the Northeast. This chance of rain is low, so most of the day is expected to be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s at most today, which is about 10 degrees below average for this point in June. Tonight, skies clear some, providing the potential for a little patchy morning fog on Friday. The rest of Friday will be quite nice, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. However, overnight into Saturday, our next rain system will push into West Virginia; this rain will likely be a light, steady rain throughout the day on Saturday, tapering off by the evening. This system will lower temperatures to levels similar to today, but beyond that, temperatures will gradually heat up as we head throughout next week. By midweek, highs are expected in the upper 80s and potentially the low 90s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 72

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 78

Saturday: Steady rain showers. High: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 80

