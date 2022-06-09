Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 9th, 2022

Morning that will feel more like spring
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! It wasn’t the sunniest day, but a nice break from yesterday. Many of us saw plenty of lightning associated with storms that moved through our area starting at 6 pm. We had dozens of hail and wind damage reports as well as one funnel cloud reported. But now that we are on the cooler side of this cold front, our temperatures will feel more like spring over the next few days. Friday night later do expect to see some rain move in and last into Saturday morning. But once that rain is out, then the rest of the weekend is looking beautiful, with temperatures beginning to rise again starting on Sunday. Next week our main weather issue will be the heat, where we could be seeing the thermometer rise into the low 90s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Patchy fog: Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 76

Saturday: Morning rain: High 76

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 82

