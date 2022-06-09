Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay.

The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off of Rt. 23, and the other vehicle was traveling west on Rt. 50.

Because of where the vehicles stopped, both lanes of Rt. 50 eastbound are shut down. However, traffic is still flowing on the shoulder of the highway.

Nobody has been transported to the hospital, but officials say crews are still on scene.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Fire Department responded to the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

