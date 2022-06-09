Camper crashes into Stonewood home

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders are on the scene of a structure collapse in Stonewood.

Crews were called to 4th Street where a camper crashed into a home Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m.

It’s unclear if severe weather played a factor in this incident.

Authorities confirm to 5 News there were no injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

