Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders are on the scene of a structure collapse in Stonewood.
Crews were called to 4th Street where a camper crashed into a home Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m.
It’s unclear if severe weather played a factor in this incident.
Authorities confirm to 5 News there were no injuries in the incident.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
