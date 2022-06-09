Advertisement

Residents cleaning up after severe storms

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the major storms Wednesday night many in our area are left cleaning up.

Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas by the storms.

Many in the area got hit, almost out of nowhere by the storm cells.

“We were standing in the living room and it was raining a little bit and about four or five minutes after that my husband came in the living room and said go in the bathroom and get down and stay down. I was like, what, and about a minute after that you could hear the hail hitting the house. It sounded like it was coming through the roof.”

Kristen Toothman of Fairview said the hail her and her family experienced wasn’t just any old hail it was the size of nickels.

It left dents on her porch and piled up on her deck and lawn.

This wasn’t even the worst of it, some residents had hail the size of their hands.

It was something Toothaman said she never thought she’d experience.

“I was like, oh my gosh this has never happened to me before in my life. I live in the middle of Fairview. I never thought anything would come through here like that especially what happened when it did. It was just unbelievable,” said Toothman.

Toothman said she didn’t experience much wind but, that wasn’t the case about a mile down the street from her.

One resident had a tree ripped out of the ground and it came feet from crushing one of his trucks.

That resident said he got wind but, no hail.

Toothman said this goes to show it’s important to take the storm warning seriously.

“We’ve gotten the warnings a bunch of times before but those come through all the time. Just be prepared. When that comes through just plan for the worse. That’s something we don’t normally do but, we planned for the worst and I’m glad we did but it was very scary.”

