Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.(Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.)
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr., 74, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948 in Fairmont, a son of the late Rev. George William Bartholow and Evelyn Cox Bartholow. Ronald was the owner of E&R Trucking, E&R Auto, SOS Salvage, and Mark’s Towing. He was a member of the Marion County Police Reserves. Ronald enjoyed racing (Stock Car #4), fishing, cooking, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Ronald is survived by his children, Tomma Kay McDaniel and her husband Chris of Kingwood, Roni Sue Gillispe of Tennessee, Marie Owens and her husband Willie of Fairmont, Ann Miller and her husband Chris Robinson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brenda McDaniel and her husband Chris of Lumberport, WV, Ronald Lee Bartholow II of Fairmont, WV, and Tabatha King and her husband Timmy of Farmington; 19 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, companion, Rebecca McAtee of Fairmont, sister, Patricia Tennant of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter, Chloe Bartholow; brother, Lawrence William Bartholow; and uncle Jerry Cox. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Linn Cemetery in Benton’s Ferry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

