Some temporary assistance recipients will get extra payment

(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response, the state said.

The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.

The funds will help with the rising cost of food, beverages and household good as well as the rising cost of transportation for those seeking or attending work or continuing their education, the agency said.

Payments will be credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards around Thursday, the agency said.

Contact the local DHHR office for additional information.

