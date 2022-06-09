Strong thunderstorms bring hail, high winds, power outages to NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A series of strong thunderstorms across north-central West Virginia brought hail and high winds to the area, causing lots of storm damage and power outages.
There are still a number of power outages across the region. Most of the outages are in Taylor County, where there are more than 780 outages as of 1:20 p.m. Most of these outages are in the Flemington and Grafton areas. Marion County currently has 153 outages, and Harrison County has 138.
According to MonPower, power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. tonight.
In Stonewood, strong winds caused a camper to crash into a home shortly before 11 p.m.
Photos of hail in Fairview were submitted by Kristen Toothman. She says the hail caused small dents on top of her car.
This is a photo of hail that fell in Monongalia County last night. Submitted by Michelle Hall, she says the hail only lasted about a minute
Here is another photo of hail that fell in Morgantown from Christina Woody.
Leslie Lively captured this photo of a lightning strike in Porters Falls.
Brenda Fisher sent us this photo of hail in Morgantown.
Drew Skasik sent us this photo and a video of a tree crashing into a home due to the strong storms last night. You can watch the video of the aftermath above.
