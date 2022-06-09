Two Morgantown students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Morgantown seniors are the only students in West Virginia among the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recently announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are selected for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The 2022 West Virginia U.S. Presidential Scholars are:

Luke Watson, University High School, Morgantown

Alice Guo, Morgantown High School, Morgantown

Watson is planning to attend the University of Virginia to study Physics and Music.

Guo will enroll at Stanford University as a Computer Science major. She is interested in continuing computer science research and entrepreneurship in the technology industry.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the U.S. Department of Education press release. “Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

“These two students are wonderful ambassadors for West Virginia and our schools,” said Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “They exemplify excellence and hard work and will undoubtedly make their mark on the world through their pursuits. I am honored to recognize and congratulate them.”

Students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

