Audrey Irene Cunningham, 71, of Sutton, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1950 in McDunn, West Virginia to the late Ocie and Dale Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Cunningham; sisters, Anna Mae Holcomb, Charolette Fern Tonkin and Donna Newham and also a brother, Walter Holcomb. She was a graduate of Cowen High School and married Roy Junior Cunningham in 1968. She and Roy made Little Birch their home shortly after and raised their three children there. Irene attended Little Birch Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, working out in the garden with Roy, cooking and feeding her family; most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Roy Cunningham, sons, Randal (Adrienne) Cunningham and Raymond Cunningham. She was “Granny Irene” to 4 grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham, Meghin Cunningham, Kye Varney, and Jace Cunningham. Also surviving are a sister, Rosie Lee of Napier and a brother, Jimmy Holcomb of Minnesota. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Braxton Memorial Gardens, Sutton with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Cunningham family.

