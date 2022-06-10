Big 12 Conference set to expand in 2023

IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference will expand by four institutions in the summer of 2023.

Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are set to exit the American Athletic Conference and enter the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, through an agreement made Friday.

BYU, the fourth program set to join, is an independent and will also join the Big 12 Conference next summer.

The three AAC schools will owe their current conference $18 million. Installments will be paid from now to 2036.

Oklahoma and Texas are not due to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference until 2025, raising the potential for a 14-team Big 12 Conference for at least two seasons.

