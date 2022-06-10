Black Bears win first sudden death game, takes series with Keys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have a second win under their belts on the season, this time from the MLB Draft League’s sudden death tiebreaker format.

The teams got tied up twice, first in the sixth inning on behalf of the Keys, then in the eighth with two runs from the Black Bears.

The game ended 4-4 after nine innings, triggering the new tiebreaker - sudden death. West Virginia selected defense and had to hold off Frederick, doing so with a double play to end the tenth inning.

The Black Bears get the win in a game that still ended 4-4 and return to action Friday night at Mahoning Valley.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.