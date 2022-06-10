Clarksburg City Council holds special work session to discuss the budget

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The budget for the City of Clarksburg was a topic of concern for several weeks as the time to submit the yearly budget was getting closer.

Mayor Jimmy Marino and the council decided at last week’s regular meeting that they needed to meet and have specific work sessions to discuss the budget.

Council needed to finalize the changes by July 30.

Interim City Manager Mark Kiddy shared with the council a list of things that different departments in the city have requested funds to complete.

The council had American Rescue Plan money that could be allocated for some of these projects.

“These are kind of a wish list of every department. I mean, we definitely don’t have that much money. This is just so the council can see some of the issues the city is facing,” Kiddy explained.

One thing that seemed to show-up a lot on this list was the need to fix bridges throughout the city.

“All these bridges at one time seems a little bit hard to swallow at one-time,” Marino said.

Kiddy proposed that the council consider putting aside money every year for large projects that come up.

“In the future, build on it each year like a rainy day fund so when these big projects come up, it doesn’t cost us so much,” Kiddy added.

Marino asked the council to evaluate where they feel the ARPA money would be best spent.

Kiddy hoped that he and Director of Finance Kim Karakiozis would have a budget proposal for the council by the beginning of July.

