Class AAA all-state softball teams announced
Seven local athletes named to first and second teams, honorable mention
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.
First Team
Autumn Stemple, University (So.)
Second Team
Breonna Marietta, Morgantown (Sr., captain)
Honorable Mention
Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport; McKenna Smith, Bridgeport; Brooklyn Robinson, Buckhannon-Upshur
