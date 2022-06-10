Class AAA all-state softball teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

Autumn Stemple, University (So.)

Second Team

Breonna Marietta, Morgantown (Sr., captain)

Honorable Mention

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport; McKenna Smith, Bridgeport; Brooklyn Robinson, Buckhannon-Upshur

