Advertisement

Class AAA all-state softball teams announced

Seven local athletes named to first and second teams, honorable mention
University's Autumn Stemple
University's Autumn Stemple(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

Autumn Stemple, University (So.)

Second Team

Breonna Marietta, Morgantown (Sr., captain)

Honorable Mention

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport; McKenna Smith, Bridgeport; Brooklyn Robinson, Buckhannon-Upshur

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia
First responders are on the scene of a reported structure collapse in Stonewood.
Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Levi H. Kelly
Arrest made in Morgantown student apartment shooting
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Harrison County restaurant closing after 67 years
Trina Morgan and Ryan LaBounty
Clarksburg woman accused of harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Black Bears
Black Bears earn first win with fourth-inning surge, down Keys in five
Dylan Richards
South Harrison’s Richards leaves mark on and off the diamond
Jalen Goins
Morgantown’s Goins hoping for continued impact at Cal U
Philip Barbour's Sara Simon
Class AA all-state softball teams announced