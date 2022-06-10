Fairmont Senior’s Harrison, Travelstead receive honors from USA Lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The accolades never end for the Polar Bears. This time around, the recognition of two of their own from USA Lacrosse - rising senior Aubrey Harrison as an All-American and recent graduate Chloe Travelstead as an Academic All-American.

“It’s amazing, I worked so hard for it. I set a goal at the beginning of the year and I tried to achieve it at the end, and I worked so hard for it,” midfielder Harrison said. “I love receiving it and I love working for it.”

“I’ve worked really, really hard my past four years to get this, and this is one of the goals I set for this season,” attacker Travelstead said. “Academically I’ve worked really hard and just tried my very best at everything I’ve done.”

Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse won the 2022 WVSLA State Championship just last month, a three-peat and ninth championship in program history. Travelstead was there for three and Harrison two, but their relationship goes much further back.

“These two girls have been playing together, I think Aubrey was in fourth grade and Chloe was in fifth grade, and I’ve watched them from then until now and everything coming together to the point where they’re getting the All-American,” head coach Jon Cain said. “They’ve worked so hard and it’s the icing on the cake for everything they’ve worked for.”

It goes beyond the two of these athletes for this program as well - eleven athletes received all-state honors this week for their efforts on the field this season.

“We’re happy to see them get the individual accolades, but they’ll be the first to tell you ‘I wouldn’t have it unless it was for my teammates,” Cain said.

Travelstead is one of three Polar Bears becoming Senators. She signed to play lacrosse for Davis & Elkins College back in December.

“It gives me more confidence to know I’m capable of going to the next level,” Travelstead said. “Just making sure that I know I can work hard and achieve my goals.”

As for Harrison, she has one more year to go. This past season she racked up first team all-state honors, broke school records for season-best goals and points and finished sixth in the country in total points. Next year, it’s all about that stat.

“Yes, I really want to beat that,” Harrison said. “I want to be top five, maybe even top three if I can.”

