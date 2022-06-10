Free Fishing Weekend returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is back this Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish in West Virginia for free.

The annual event gives novice and returning anglers the opportunity to fish without a license.

“Some of my favorite memories growing up were when I was in the water in West Virginia with a fishing pole in my hand, trying to catch a great trophy fish,” Gov. Justice said. “Our Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for more people from all over to give fishing a try and to enjoy all of the natural wonder West Virginia has to offer. We have so many great rivers and streams with plenty of trout and other fish ready for you to catch.”

Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Days and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a new fishing license or to renew an existing one at WVfish.com.

