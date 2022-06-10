Advertisement

Free Fishing Weekend returns

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish in West Virginia for free.
During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish in West Virginia for free.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is back this Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish in West Virginia for free.

The annual event gives novice and returning anglers the opportunity to fish without a license.

“Some of my favorite memories growing up were when I was in the water in West Virginia with a fishing pole in my hand, trying to catch a great trophy fish,” Gov. Justice said. “Our Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for more people from all over to give fishing a try and to enjoy all of the natural wonder West Virginia has to offer. We have so many great rivers and streams with plenty of trout and other fish ready for you to catch.”

Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Days and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a new fishing license or to renew an existing one at WVfish.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a reported structure collapse in Stonewood.
Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Lowes: Delivery Disaster
Lowe’s Delivery Disaster: Customers left with thousands in damages
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

Oswaldo Xol-Coc
Man accused of strangling, threatening woman
One lane of I-79 southbound is closed following a rollover crash in Anmoore.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-79
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Sheriff | 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland facility; accused gunman from West Virginia
Michael Lynch
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers