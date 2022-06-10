Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and killed. (Source: WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WBRC/Gray News) - A police officer in Mississippi has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

WBRC reports Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Sebo Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. He said Croom interned at the department while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

“It’s sad; I’m very sad. And it’s heartbreaking when you have a young man who all his life wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

The police department offered condolences to Croom’s friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers.

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to...
Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.(Family of Kennis Croom)

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October 2021.

On Friday, authorities were able to arrest Dante Bender in connection to the officer’s shooting. Bender was taken into custody about 80 miles outside of Meridian.

Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom.
Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a reported structure collapse in Stonewood.
Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Lowes: Delivery Disaster
Lowe’s Delivery Disaster: Customers left with thousands in damages
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Sheriff | 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland facility; accused gunman from West Virginia
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

Latest News

"Wax Alter" internet radio station plays classic vinyls
"Wax Alter" internet radio station plays classic vinyls
West Virginia welcomes 31 new U.S. citizens
Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 31 new U.S. citizens to West Virginia
House Call
Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect
Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers
Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers