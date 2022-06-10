Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start with partly cloudy skies, as a weak high-pressure system keeps the atmosphere stable. This afternoon, a disturbance out west will push clouds into our region, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Overall, today will be gray but springlike. After 10 PM, the disturbance pushes into our area, and a few light, isolated showers start moving in from the west, becoming steady after midnight. Not much rain is expected from these showers, but it does lead to some dreary conditions. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm, dreary night. Tomorrow, a steady rain continues in the morning, but by the afternoon, most of the steady rain ends. However, a few isolated showers remain throughout the afternoon, leaving in the evening. Between today and tomorrow, not much rain is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a mild, gray afternoon. On Sunday, another frontal boundary stays north of us, so barring a few isolated showers, Sunday should be relatively quiet. That’s also when temperatures will climb back into the low-80s. Temperatures then continue climbing through the first half of next week, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s by the middle of the week. So keep those water bottles with you and take breaks in the shade or in cool areas. Skies will be partly sunny during this time, with pop-up showers and even an occasional isolated thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. It’s not until later in the week that a frontal boundary brings more showers and thunderstorm chances to our area. In short, today will be a cloudy but okay end the week, showers push in tomorrow morning, and hot temperatures and some sunshine return next week.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, a nice way to end the workweek. Go outside if you can. High: 76.

Tonight: Rain showers start moving in after 10 PM, becoming a steady rain overnight. This steady rain lasts until 5 AM, turning back into isolated showers after that. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a mild, rainy night. Low: 57.

Saturday: Isolated showers last until the late-morning hours. During the afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-70s, just a few degrees below-average. Overall, it’s a cloudy afternoon. Overnight, more clouds push back in, with rain chances increasing. High: 77.

Sunday: A few showers push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, we should dry out, with cloudy skies and only an isolated shower or two. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a hot afternoon, with a few showers at times. High: 84.

