Advertisement

Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said then that the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

West Virginia has only one clinic that provides abortion services, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.

In a statement, the clinic’s executive director, Katie Quinonez, called the ban “yet another example of politicians interfering with personal reproductive health decisions.”

“People seek abortion for many reasons, and each of those reasons is valid and should be respected,” she said. “Patients should be able to be open and honest with their health care provider.”

Quinonez said Thursday that the clinic was waiting on the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to provide guidance on reporting and certification requirements for the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a reported structure collapse in Stonewood.
Camper crashes into Stonewood home
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Lowes: Delivery Disaster
Lowe’s Delivery Disaster: Customers left with thousands in damages
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy

Latest News

Clarksburg considering change in traffic flow
Clarksburg City Council holds special work session to discuss the budget
Lowes: Delivery Disaster
Lowe’s Delivery Disaster: Customers left with thousands in damages
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 9
Lowes
Lowes customers left with thousands in property damage