Man accused of strangling, threatening woman

Oswaldo Xol-Coc
Oswaldo Xol-Coc(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged in Hardy County after officers said he strangled and threatened a woman.

Officers responded to a home in Moorefield on June 5 for a domestic incident and met with three children who said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Xol-Coc, 28, fled from the scene on foot, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to a woman who said Xol-Coc hit and choked her. She also showed officers red marks and scratches on her neck that officers said were consistent with being choked.

The woman further alleges Xol-Coc hit her legs and choked her with two hands to the point she lost consciousness.

Xol-Coc also broke her cell phone when she tried to call 911 and threatened to kill her and the children, according to court documents.

Xol-Coc has been charged with strangulation and is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $35,000 cash-only.

