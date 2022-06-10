All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-79 in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities confirmed with 5 News both lanes of I-79 northbound reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 northbound in Marion County has one lane shut down.

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said the accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday at mile marker 141 on I-79 north.

The crash involved two vehicles, including one that ended up on its roof, officials said.

There is one confirmed injury and another possible injury as a result of the crash, according to officials.

As of 3:45 p.m., the left lane northbound is closed as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

The Winfield Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the accident in addition to the West Virginia State Police.

