Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 31 new U.S. citizens to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A naturalization ceremony was held at the U.S. District Courthouse in Clarksburg this afternoon.

We’re in studio tonight with John Blashke who got to witness the event.

It was an honor to be there today. The last time I went to one the judge said every U.S. citizen should go to these ceremonies at least once. Let me show you what it was like.

June 10 is a very special for West Virginia as we welcome home 31 new U.S. citizens. It’s a day they won’t forget. They hail from 19 countries from around the world, but now they’re proud to be Americans.

“I’m from India, but today I am an American citizen,” said Ruby Goraya.

Goraya joined her husband as a citizen today. They have strong hopes for establishing their family’s roots here to live the American dream.

“This is an amazing feeling I have been living for this day,” said Goraya. “America is the only country in the world where if you work hard it pays off so we want to work hard and make a good life for our kids for the future generation.”

District Judge Thomas Kleeh administered the oath to them and swore them in. The courtroom was packed with family and friends ready to celebrate their new lives as Americans.

Yaser Zaidi and his family from Syria were all naturalized today and they’re excited for a long life in West Virginia.

“I like this state I want to stay in this state all of my life... The weather is crazy you can see all four seasons in one day,” said Zaidi.

Zaidi added he loves Morgantown and the kind people who live there. They applied for their citizenship two years ago.

But some people naturalized there have been reaching for the American dream for a much longer time.

The third time was the charm for Erlinda Gonzalez Cabral of the Philippines. She had been passed over for citizenship twice, it was an especially emotional day for her and her daughters.

I’m so happy... Very happy... My daughters are so special to me and then I come here... I love the United States very much,” said Cabral.

Erlinda and the rest of our new friends have a lot to be proud of.

It was really touching to be there and all of those people have stories as to why they came here and now they all of the shared experience of becoming U.S. citizens like you and me.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.