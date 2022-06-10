Philippi man accused of ‘sprinting away’ from officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man faces charges after officers said he “sprinted away” while being questioned about a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of someone attempting to break into a truck at a Philippi restaurant Thursday evening, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on scene to a truck with no registration and spoke with Michael Lynch, 30, of Philippi. Lynch said he “was fixing the truck for a friend,” although he would not tell officers who it belonged to.

A license plate was found for the truck, and officers said the truck was stolen with Lynch as a suspect in the investigation.

When officers questioned Lynch about the plate, he allegedly became aggressive and “placed his hand on what appeared to be a pocketknife.”

The report says officers pulled out a taser and told Lynch to turn around and place his hands behind his back to be detained.

Lynch allegedly responded aggressively, saying “For what?” before “sprinting away” from officers.

Officers said they used a taser to stop Lynch who fell to the ground and received a large gash to his head. Lynch was transported to the hospital for treatment before being arraigned.

Lynch also had a “crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine” in a foil on his person, according to the report.

Lynch has been charged with fleeing on foot, possession of meth and possession of stolen property. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

